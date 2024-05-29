US Mayor declares day in honour of Pastor Anosike

A Mayor in the United States of America has declared a day in honour of the spiritual and humanitarian work of the Senior Pastor of the Spirit Revelation Ecclesia, Pastor John Ikechukwu Anosike.

The Mayor of Buffalo, Byron W. Brown, in recognising Anosike, named May 23 after him in honour of his works.

The man of God during a recent visit to the United States held a conference where a lot of Americans and other nationals gathered with about 5,000 people in total.

The Mayor of Buffalo said his works were exemplary and that informed the recognition and the day dedicated to him.

Anosike ministered to them, counseled them, gave speeches of hope and faith, prayed for the prosperity of the State of New York, and USA at large.

He also prayed for peace and prosperity.

Anosike said of the recognition: “I never saw that coming.

“I am so humbled because I went on a normal spiritual tour, but the Mayor of Buffalo gave me an award of recognition and he also declared a day in my honour.

“I don’t know what else to say.

“Glory to God Almighty.”

Also, the highly respected Bishop Steve Smith of the Church of God, New York State gave him an award of distinction.

Smith said: “We have been following the progress of Pastor Anosike for a while and the only way to encourage him in his works is to recognise the impact he is making on humanity all across the world.”

Rev. Jason Whitaker commented that the Nation “should be proud of this man of God (Anosike) because his works speak volumes, and his impact is very real.

“We all wish he could just stay with us because many people in the US love him so much.”