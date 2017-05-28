LATEST NEWS:
12. June 2017 LAGOS STATE25°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
NANJune 12, 20171min0

Related Articles

World News

Macron’s party set for decisive majority in French parliament

World News

Puerto Ricans decide joining US today

World News

Woman detonates bomb in crowded market in Iraq, killing 30 NAN

World News

Corbyn: Labour ready to ‘serve the people’ in minority government

World News

Ex-FBI Director accuses Trump administration of defaming him, ‘lies’

World News

Morocco’s admission in ECOWAS anti-Nigeria – Akinyemi

World News

Turkey detains 60 soldiers, issues detention orders for 128 people

World News

US launches airstrikes against Al-Shabaab

President-Donald-Trump-e1485728125350.jpg
This strike was conducted with the authorities approved by the president in March

U.S. forces conducted a strike operation against al-Shabaab in Somalia on Sunday, Chief Pentagon Spokesperson, Dana White, has said.
White, in a statement, said the U.S. conducted the strike operation in conjunction with its regional partners as a direct response to al-Shabaab actions in the country.
“The United States conducted this operation in coordination with its regional partners as a direct response to al-Shabaab actions, including recent attacks on Somali forces,” the Pentagon spokesperson said.
This strike was conducted with the authorities approved by the president in March.
The Pentagon spokesperson stated: “The President’s approval allows the Defence Department to conduct legal action against al-Shabaab within a geographically-defined area of active hostilities in support of partner forces in Somalia.
“We remain committed to working with our Somali partners and allies to systematically dismantle al-Shabaab, and help achieve stability and security throughout the region.”
On Thursday, al-Shabaab attacked a military base in Puntland, northern Somalia, killing 59 people.


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


Advertisements

previousAFN poll: Row over nomination, withdrawal of representative by Kogi Sports Ministry

nextMacron’s party set for decisive majority in French parliament

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

DSS speaks on alleged recovery of $9m from home of Chief Justice of Nigeria

Directive to stop estimated bill payment not applicable to residential customers – DisCos

Match ball crisis rocks Eagles, as South Africa bailed Nigeria

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


Advertisements