US launches airstrikes against Al-Shabaab

U.S. forces conducted a strike operation against al-Shabaab in Somalia on Sunday, Chief Pentagon Spokesperson, Dana White, has said.

White, in a statement, said the U.S. conducted the strike operation in conjunction with its regional partners as a direct response to al-Shabaab actions in the country.

“The United States conducted this operation in coordination with its regional partners as a direct response to al-Shabaab actions, including recent attacks on Somali forces,” the Pentagon spokesperson said.

This strike was conducted with the authorities approved by the president in March.

The Pentagon spokesperson stated: “The President’s approval allows the Defence Department to conduct legal action against al-Shabaab within a geographically-defined area of active hostilities in support of partner forces in Somalia.

“We remain committed to working with our Somali partners and allies to systematically dismantle al-Shabaab, and help achieve stability and security throughout the region.”

On Thursday, al-Shabaab attacked a military base in Puntland, northern Somalia, killing 59 people.

