The United States has imposed visa restrictions on some Nigerians involved in the run up to the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States.

The move also targets individuals it accused of working to undermine the November 2019 governorship polls in Kogi and Bayelsa State.

Morgan Ortagus, spokesperson for the US Department of State, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Ortagus said those affected were working to “undermine the Nigerian democratic process or for organising election-related violence”.

He added: “The Department of State emphasises that the actions announced today are specific to certain individuals and not directed at the Nigerian people.

“This decision reflects the Department of State’s commitment to working with the Nigerian government to realise its expressed commitment to end corruption and strengthen democracy, accountability, and respect for human rights.

“We remain committed to working together to advance democracy and respect for human rights and achieve greater peace and prosperity for both our nations.

“We condemn the acts of violence, intimidation, or corruption that harmed Nigerians and undermined the democratic process.”

The spokesperson urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, political parties, security services and other stakeholders in the impending Edo and Ondo States elections to uphold the tenets of democracy.

Ortagus underscored the need for them to “facilitate genuinely free and fair elections, conducted in an appropriately transparent and non-violent manner”.

Ortagus did not provide vital details of Nigerians affected such as their identities, how many they are and how the government arrived at its conclusion.

On enquiry, another spokesperson of the Department told the News Agency of Nigeria that such information was protected by US privacy laws.

The official said: “Visa records are confidential under Section 222(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA).

“Therefore, we cannot discuss the details of individual visa cases.”

In Monday’s statement, Ortagus said the latest targets “operated with impunity at the expense of the Nigerian people and have undermined democratic principles”.

The Edo and Ondo States governorship polls are scheduled to hold on September 19 and October 10.