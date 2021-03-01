The United States of America has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari’s renewed efforts to tackle insurgency with the appointment of new Service Chiefs.

The US stated its position through the Secretary of State, Anthony J. Blinken, who spoke with Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, on Monday.

According to the spokesman of Blinken, Ned Price, the Secretary of State during the conversation with Onyeama highlighted the importance that the United States places on our relationship with Nigeria.

He outlined a holistic approach to the US-Nigeria partnership based on shared values of democracy, respect for human rights and robust people-to-people relations.

Acknowledging the threats that violent extremists pose to Nigerian and regional security, he welcomed President Buhari’s recent appointment of military Service Chiefs to bring new approaches to combat terrorism in the northeast and provide national security throughout the country.

Blinken referenced President Joe Biden’s revocation of immigrant visa restrictions on Nigeria as affirmation of the close ties between Americans and Nigerians.

He also reiterated US support for Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the new Director General of the World Trade Organisation.