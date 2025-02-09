US, Europe will witness darkness, shortage of gas – Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has told the United States of America and countries in Europe to prepare for days of darkness and shortage of gas that will also affect other countries.

Primate Ayodele issued the warning on Sunday in a statement made available to newsmen by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin.

He warned that the countries will experience a shortage of gas, which will affect the operations of important sectors, leading to days of unexpected crisis in the nations.

Also Read:

The Prophet stated that these happenings would affect the world greatly as gas price will skyrocket due to the shortage that will be experienced in Europe.

He said: “I see a shortage of gas in Europe which will cause challenges for the rest of the world because the price will skyrocket to a never-seen-before level.

“Likewise, Europe and America must prepare because I saw darkness in the nations around the continent. There will be a power shutdown for days and it will be very serious.

“Europe needs to brace up for what is coming as I see strange bad weather, shortage of gas, and total blackout for days which will shut down operations and cause serious damaging crisis.”

Post Views: 8