US entices ‘illegal’ immigrants with free flight, $1,000 to self-deport

The United State Government is enticing non-immigrants with no legal status in the country to self-deport so as to enjoy free flights home and receive a $1,000 stipend.

Harry Fones, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, US Department of Homeland Security, disclosed this during a news briefing on Thursday.

Fones discussed the updates to the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) One Home mobile application that offers illegal immigrants the opportunity to voluntarily depart the United States.

“What this does is that if you are here in the United States illegally, you can download the CBP home app, you can register on it,” he said.

“And the United States Government will provide you with a free flight home.

“You will also receive a $1,000 stipend that is paid once it’s confirmed that you have departed the United States.”

According to Fones, people can use it to also register children and the whole family can utilise it with family members getting the benefits.

“So if it’s a family of, let’s say, four, that family would receive a stipend of $4,000,” he said.

“There’s the financial benefit, but there is the benefit that this could help preserve a way for you to come back into the United States in the future.

“Whereas if you are deported, you will not be able to return to this country.

“We are enforcing the laws of this country.

“Deportation is a priority of this administration.”

Speaking further on the app, the US official said that it has other benefits too as a major update has been made to make it better streamlined and more user-friendly.

Fone alleged that the app was originally used under the Joe Biden administration to circumnavigate the immigration system and allow immigrants into the US illegally.

He said: “What we have done under the Trump Administration is turn this into an app to help people who are here illegally to return home.”

He said many people had latched on to the benefits since May when the administration started the travel assistance and voluntary self-deportation process and programme.

He added: “But one of the other things that was announced with it is that we are now forgiving failure to depart fines.

“So these are fines for people who have a voluntary departure order that they haven’t honoured.”

Fones said total fines for failure by illegal immigrants to voluntarily exit the US could be up to $10,000 with those who fail to comply with a final removal order could pay up to $998 a day.

He said CBP was working with the Department of Justice to make it easier and more efficient for the agency to actually administer those fines, adding: “We’re streamlining the process through a federal rule.”

According to him, the CBP home app is a great alternative to deportation by the United States Government.

He said: “So if you use this app, it does de-prioritise you from ICE’s (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) deportation list.

“And it can also help possibly preserve your ability to come back into the United States legally later.

“If you don’t use this app and you don’t depart the US, we are enforcing this nation’s laws when it comes to immigration now, and it could result in a deportation.”

Fone said the agency was improving on the app to make it easier for people to use, adding that it has continued to expand the benefits for people using it.

