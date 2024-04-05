US Embassy alerts Nigerians on possible IMN protests

The United States Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has alerted Nigerians about possible protests by the supporters of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

The Eagle Online gathered that IMN members are likely to protest in Abuja and elsewhere during Quds Day, which falls on April 5.

Quds Day is held on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan to express support for the Palestinian cause and denounce Israeli actions.

Activists may gather elsewhere in the country, but the likely gathering locations include Abuja, Kano (Kano State) and Kaduna and Zaria in Kaduna State and other parts of northern Nigeria.

Increased security and localised traffic disruptions are likely near all related protests that may occur given the history of confrontations between security forces and the IMN, the statement said.

In the statement, the United States Embassy listed the possible realities to emanate as a result of the demonstration, which include roadblocks, traffic congestions, violent confrontations between protesters and Nigerian security forces.

While highlighting that no specific time or sites were provided for the demonstration, the US Embassy noted some likely locations to be used based on previous demonstrations by the group.

It said: “According to Social Media reports, the Islamic Movement of Nigeria has called for demonstrations to be held in Abuja and other major cities on Friday, April 5.

“Demonstrations can involve roadblocks, traffic congestion, and violent confrontations between protestors and Nigerian security forces.

“While no specific times or sites were provided, based on previous demonstrations, locations in Abuja may include Bannex Plaza, Berger junction, Unity Fountain, National Human Rights Commission Head Office, Eagle Square, Area 10 Shopping Plaza, National Mosque, Al-Noor Mosque, and Fouad Lababidi Mosque.”

The US Embassy gave some safety precautions to the public, including Avoid the area; Monitor local media for updates; Avoid crowds; Avoid demonstrations; Be aware of your surroundings; Review your personal security plans and keep your cell phone charged in case of emergency; and Carry proper identification.