75-year-old American dies in Nigeria 24 hours after arriving to meet 36-year-old husband

Homicide detectives attached to the Victoria Island Police Station, have launched investigations into the mysterious death of a 75-year-old American identified as Doris Samuel, who died moments after coming to Nigeria to join her 36-year-old husband, Okelue Kingsley.

It was gathered that the deceased came to Nigeria to meet Kingsley so that they would both go to the American Embassy to facilitate his travel documents.

It was learned that on the way to the embassy, the woman suddenly slumped and died inside the Uber car that was taking her and Kingsley to the embassy.

The situation compelled the distraught Kingsley and the Uber driver, identified as Ayodeji Adebisi, 49, to detour to the United States Consulate, Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island, to present the dead body.

According to a Situation Report sighted by our reporter, the incident occurred on May 23, 2022.

However, Samuel was said to have arrived in Nigeria on May 22, 2022.

Thus, she died less than 24 hours after landing on the shores of Nigeria.

According to a police source, an internal investigator of the United States Consulate, Obayuwana Jelterson, is already investigating the death of Samuel.

Jelterson had escalated the matter to the Victoria Island Police Station, where Kingsley and the Uber driver were detained for further questioning.

The police SITREP states: “On May 23, about 9:30 am, one Obayuwana Jelterson, an internal investigator of United States Consulate, Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island, reported at the station that on the same day about 5:30 am, Okelue Kingsley, 36 years old, brought a corpse of one Doris Samuel, 75 years, an American to the consulate, in a Uber Toyota Corolla Saloon car, with registration number, AKD 494 HH, driven by one Ayodeji Adebisi, 49. The said Kingsley Okelue claimed that the deceased was his wife who arrived in the country on May 22, 2022, to accompany him to US Embassy for a visa interview.

“However, the woman died in the vehicle while on their way to the embassy for the exercise. Based on the report, a team of detectives visited and photographed the scene. The victim was taken to St. Nicholas Hospital, Lagos Island, where she was confirmed dead by the doctor.

“The corpse was evacuated to Marina General Hospital morgue for autopsy. Meanwhile, the driver and the deceased husband have been taken into custody and an investigation is in progress.”