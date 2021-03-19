The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has reiterated the commitment of his administration to transit to an industrial ecosystem where wastes can be recycled, reused, recovered and re-purposed for other uses.

Fayemi stated this at the launch the Ekiti State Recycling Project tagged: “Sodoti dowo (waste to wealth),” saying the initiative is aimed at changing the perception of Ekiti people towards waste disposal.

The governor, who was represented at the event by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Wale Fapohunda, commended the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources as well as the Ekiti State Waste Management Authority for providing a platform for the collaboration with the private sector partners to kick-start recycling project in the state.

He also thanked the United States Consulate-General, Lagos, and the International Visitor Leadership Program for collaborating with his government and supporting the initiative in the state.

Fayemi said the project was aimed at empowering students, women and youths to become agents of change in their respective institutions, offices and communities.

He called on the private sector partners to work as a team in order to achieve success in this laudable initiative aimed at repositioning the state for better economic advancement.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Princess Iyabo Fakunle-Okiemeh, revealed that Nigeria generates a total of 65 million metric tonnes of waste annually and stressed the importance of taking the project serious to enable the state join other parts of the country to achieve effective recycling process.

Princess Okiemeh emphasised the need for Nigeria to reduce the total volume of wastes by embracing paperless activities especially in offices.

In his remarks, the Sole Administrator of Ekiti State Waste Management Authority, Bayo Kelekun, explained that the project would bring about a significant shift to waste recycling.

In his goodwill message, the representative of the president of International Visitor Leadership Program and the Consulate-General, Lagos, Joseph Iyowese, appreciated Governor Fayemi for giving his organization the opportunity to partner with the state government in its drive to join the global recyclers group.

While reiterating the commitment of the IVLP president to the project, Iyowese assured the state of total support for the project to ensure its full realization.