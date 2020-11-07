The US Chamber of Commerce has congratulated the President-Elect of The United States of America, Joe Biden, following his victory in the November 3 presidential election.

The CEO of the Chamber, Thomas J. Donohue, stated this in a statement on Saturday.

Donohue said: “We congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on having been declared the winners in this historic election.

“The U.S. Chamber stands ready to work with the Biden administration and leaders on both sides of the aisle to restore public health, revitalize our economy, and help rebuild American lives and communities.

“Americans have voted in historic numbers and it is important to complete the election process by fully counting every vote and resolving any disputes. At its core, our democracy relies on trusting the American people to make a decision and placing confidence in the systems in place to determine election outcomes.

“While there may be differences of opinion on how to best move forward, our nation must rally around the common cause of recovery. On this, there can be no division. We stand ready to help break through the gridlock and help get things done through collaboration and good governance.

“Job number one must be pandemic relief. American small businesses cannot afford for Congress to wait another three months to act. We stand ready to help our leaders get this much-needed legislation passed as quickly as possible.

“Looking ahead to the next administration, modernizing our infrastructure has broad support and can drive the growth and jobs we need now. If the Biden administration prioritizes something that can—and must—be done in a collaborative manner, it can set the tone for good governance on other priorities essential to rebuilding our economy.

“The Chamber will vigorously work to advance our shared priorities, negotiate in good faith when compromise is possible or necessary, and disagree when we must—just as we have with every prior administration and Congress since our founding.

“This is a pivotal time for our country, our economy, and for generations of Americans. We not only face the tremendous burden of overcoming a pandemic and recession, but also a historic moment to unleash a new era of inclusive growth, widespread opportunity, and boundless innovation.”