US CDC hosts meeting to review HIV programme progress

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC) hosted federal and state ministries of health, Government of Nigeria health agency leadership, and HIV program implementing partners for a two-day meeting to review President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) program performance over the last six months and plan for government-led program sustainability going forward. The meeting was a follow up to an event last October where the group developed a roadmap for HIV programs in US CDC-supported states to help Nigeria reach epidemic control.

In her opening remarks, US CDC Country Director Mary Boyd commended states and partners for their work over the last six months and highlighted recent US CDC-supported activities like the Nigeria Sustainability and HIV Impact Program. She reiterated US CDC’s commitment to working with the Government of Nigeria, states, partners, and communities to increase the number of people with HIV who know their status and receive life-saving treatment.

The meeting served as a review of accomplishments, challenges, and best practices from the last six months. It also focused on aligning national and state program activities with each other and the strategic pillars of PEPFAR’s new five-year strategy to ensure long-term program sustainability.

In a presentation given by the National AIDS and STDs Control Programme, the importance of strengthened collaboration between national, state levels, and local levels, as well and with key partners, was emphasized. Also highlighted was the recently issued government-to-government award which directly reengaged government institutions to strengthen national and state HIV program ownership.

A third program performance review and planning meeting will be held in six months to ensure Nigeria stays on track to end HIV/AIDS as a public health threat.