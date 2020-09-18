A United States-based Nigerian lady with a vision of setting up a business back home has been duped of millions of naira.

The woman, who owns a farm in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, was introduced to an alleged fraudster, Sylvester Ehiarinmian, 43, as capable of providing her with security to and from the farm.

Ehiarinmian made love advances to her, despite being married with children, and promised marrying her.

Naively, the lady swung into the fraudulent Ehiarinmian net and was defrauded.

When she realised that she has been duped, the lady forwarded a petition to the Zone 2 Command, Onikan, Lagos State.

The Tactical/Monitoring Unit, Zone 2 Command, led by SP Uba Adams, swung into action and went after the suspect, from whom four Sienna Space buses, a Toyota Highlander SUV Jeep and landed properties, comprising a storey building, an undeveloped plot of land, both in Apo area of Abuja, and another two plots in Wasa area of Abuja, all belonging to the victim, were recovered from the suspect.

Yet to be recovered from him are a Mikano Generating set, two duplexes in South Africa, the sum of $15,000 he fraudulently obtained from her to procure visa for the victim’s sister, another $10,000 he proposed to purchase carpets for an office they both agreed to operate and N40 million for the establishment of a medical laboratory.

The police arrested one Mary Okpe, 40.

Items recovered from the suspects were two Toyota Sienna Space bus 2005 and 2007 models, with registeration numbers RBC 564 BB and YAB 101 A; two unregistered Toyota Sienna Space bus 2005 and 2007 models; One Toyota Highlander 2001 model, Registration Number YAB 768 SD; bunch of keys of a storey building consisting two bedroom flats and two self contained; and one bedroom flat with boy quarters in Apo Resettlement Abuja.

Also recovered were documents of land 900sqm located in Wasa District Abuja along with C of O; documents of 900sqm land situated in Angwan Tiv Area of Apo Resettlement Area Abuja; Generator set 900KVA; and nine copies of Deeds of Assignments belonging to a property in Apo Abuja.