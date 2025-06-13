US-based Nigerian wins $300,000 Dan David Prize Award

Abidemi Babalola, a US-based Nigerian Research Archeologist, has won the Dan David prize for the world’s largest award for research in history.

The Times of Israel (TI) newspaper disclosed on Thursday that the Nigerian has won the $300,000 cash prize at a ceremony held in Italy.

Abidemi, who is an anthropological archeologist at the British Museum, uses material science to uncover the history of technological development in premodern West Africa.

His research has transformed the understanding of how glass was produced in Africa, proving that glass production in the region predated European colonialism and was developed independently.

Furthermore, Abidemi is active in public outreach in Nigeria, showcasing the knowledge he produces through archeological works to these communities that are connected to history.

He is currently serving as lead archeologist ahead of construction of the upcoming Museum of West African Arts, which is set to open in Benin City, Nigeria.

TI disclosed that each year, nine winners working in Africa, Asia, Europe, and America in the early stages of their careers receive the $300,000 prize.

“The work of this year’s winner ranges from enlisting the methods of archeology to explore Nazi death camps to rewriting what we know about the development and use of glass in Africa,” TI wrote.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Dan David Prize is an international group of awards that recognise outstanding contributions to the study of history and other disciplines that shed light on the human past.

The prize is provided by the Dan David Foundation.

