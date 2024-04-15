US-based Nigerian man, Chidozie shot by wife dies after 18-day coma

A 26-year-old Nigerian man, Michael Chidozie, has died of spinal injury complications after his wife shot him four times during an argument inside their Houston residence, Texas, US.

Chidozie’s wife, Keaiirra Shavoiyae, two years older, shot him in the middle of an argument on March 21, 2024.

This was in front of their two children, claiming she acted in self-defence.

He was rushed to Ben Taub Hospital after police found him with gunshot wounds and his wife in a panic holding their two kids, aged three and two.

According to Daily Mail, Chidozie lingered 18 days on life support in the hospital before dying of spinal injury complications.

Also Read:

Consequently, Shavoiyae has been charged with aggravated assault but it has not been upgraded to murder since his death.

She claimed to have shot Chidozie in self-defence as she feared for her life during the argument when he followed her into their bedroom.

The argument began elsewhere in the house before she went to the bedroom, where she picked up a pistol and shot him, the police said.

However, the report did not reveal whether the Nigerian national who was a bodybuilder had physically assaulted his wife for her to resort to shooting him for self-defence.

Chidozie was shot once in the arm, once in the chest, and twice in his torso and left to die on the bedroom floor.

Police found Shavoiyae with the children in a nearby parking lot after witnesses called police to say she was frantically running around asking for help.

Friends said they had never seen the couple be violent towards each other and were shocked that an argument escalated into fatality.

Chidozie’s family who prayed for him when he was in the hospital, now trying to raise $70,000 to bring his body back to Nigeria for burial, as it was his dream to one day return to the country.

“His passing has left a profound void in the lives of all who knew and loved him. He was a devoted father, a cherished son, and a dear friend to many,” they said.

“Chidozie’s kind heart, infectious laughter, and unwavering love for his family will forever be remembered and cherished by all who were fortunate enough to know him.”

Chidozie’s wife, Shavoiyae, was released on bail and is set to face court on May 23, and their children are being cared for by another family.