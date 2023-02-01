US based Nigerian don donates 500 books to KASU

A US based Nigerian don, Prof. Toyin Falola has donated about 500 books in different fields to the Kaduna State University (KASU).

Presenting the books in Kaduna Wednesday, Falola, a Professor of African Studies, said the donation was part of his support to the University quest for academic excellence.

Falola, represented by the Director, Centre for Gender Studies, KASU, Prof. Hauwa’u Yusuf, reiterated his commitment to continued partnership with KASU in the promotion of research and academic excellence.

Responding, the Pro-chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Malam Hussaini Dikko, thanked Falola for the gesture which he described as “a commendable way” of giving back to the society.

Dikko called for the good use of the books to strengthen the relationship between Falola and the institution and encourage other scholars in the diaspora to replicate such gestures.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abdullahi Musa, also thanked Falola, who lives in Texas for the support and promised to strengthen the good working relationship for the upliftment of the university.

The Acting Librarian, Dr Joshua Magoi, said that this was the second time the historian was donating books to the university’s library.

He said that the library’s management had designated a corner in the library that houses Falola’s books and publications.

NAN reports that Falola, a fellow of the Historical Society of Nigeria and a Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Letters, is one of Africa’s reputable historians.

Folola has served as the President of the African Studies Association and currently the Chair, Jacob and Frances Sanger Mossiker in the Humanities at the University of Texas.

His research interest is in African History since the 19th century in the tradition of the Ibadan School of Thoughts, while his other interests are in history of Latin America and the US.

Some of his thematic research areas include Atlantic history, diaspora and migration, empire and globalisation, intellectual history, international relations, religion, and culture.

NAN