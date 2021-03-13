A 52-year-old United States of America based Nigerian identified as Olabamidele Olumide Bewaji, has been arrested for allegedly raping an 83-year-old woman suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

Bewaji who was the woman’s carer, was accused of attacking the woman at the Pillars of Mankato home in Mankato, Minnesota since the beginning of March.

He was nabbed by the woman’s son who set up a surveillance camera in his mother’s room so he could keep an eye on her while at home.

He told a local newspaper that Bewaji, caressed his mother, before stripping her clothes off and sexually assaulting her as she lay in bed.

He alleged that the carer then climbed into his mum’s bed, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her a second time.

The victim’s son told the court that the surveillance camera in his mother’s room was equipped with a speaker, which let him broadcast his voice into her room and ordered Bewaji to leave his mother alone.

The Free Press reported that after the police arrived at the scene after being called by the victim’s son, they found the elderly woman half-naked and unable to understand what had happened to her.

Bewaji was identified as a suspect, and initially denied the charges against him, it is claimed.

However, he is said to have admitted sexual contact with the elderly woman, but claimed he only did so after she made overtures to him.

It is alleged that Bewaji also admitted a second sexual encounter with the woman in February, despite knowing she is a vulnerable adult.

The report added that he was charged with felony sexual assault and is being held in jail ahead of his next court appearance.