The Mbano National Assembly, USA, has expressed its readiness to partner with the Governor Emeka Ihedioha administration for the development of Imo.

MNA is an association of US-based indigenes of Mbano community in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the state.

It made the offer in a communiqué at the end of its 19th Annual Convention held in Los Angeles, California, recently.

The body, whose members include professionals in various fields, said it was willing, “through Diaspora collaboration, to support worthy initiatives by the administration in alleviating the suffering of our people”.

It said: “MNA congratulates the Governor of Imo, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, as he settles down to pilot the affairs of the state.

“The Assembly urges him to leverage on the massive support and goodwill of Imo people to engender sustainable development in the state.

“We are heartened by the governor’s pledge to fully implement local government autonomy, and urge him to act accordingly.

“The Assembly equally congratulates all our elected legislators, both at the state and federal levels, and also urge them to help translate our communal vision into reality.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that MNA is already engaged in some development activities in Mbano community, which cuts across two local governments.

These include an annual medical mission it has been running with teams of medical professionals from the US and in Nigeria since 2007.

It is currently building an ultra-modern surgical theatre at the Mbano Joint Hospital in response to the healthcare needs of the rural poor.

Meanwhile, one of the major outcomes of the convention was the inauguration of new leaders to pilot the affairs of the association.

They are: Basil Njoku as President, Johnson Nwokorie as Vice President, Obioma Iwuagwu (Secretary General) and Ngozi Lasbery (Financial Secretary).

Others are Ethel Ibeh (Treasurer), Charles Ekpe (Public Relations Officer), Constantine Igwe (Assistant Secretary) and Golden Achumba (Provost).