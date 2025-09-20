US Arts Envoys use music to foster collaboration, economic opportunities in Nigeria’s creative sector

The US Mission in Nigeria is celebrating a successful US Arts Envoy visit by Pipeline Vocal Project, which hails from Alaska and known for their genre-bending vocal arrangements and high-energy performances, to Lagos and Abuja.

While in Nigeria, the award-winning American vocal trio-led masterclasses mentored emerging artists and performed live.

They did so alongside Nigerian students and emerging vocal talents.

The trio hosted masterclasses in Lagos.

In these sessions, they engaged with students from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and Musical Society of Nigeria (MUSON) and led interactive vocal jams for emerging artists at Ogidi Studios, providing hands-on workshops and guidance for aspiring vocalists.

These events concluded in a live concert at Terra Kulture, uniting musical talent and creativity in an unforgettable performance.

“Pipeline Vocal Project’s visit to Nigeria has been an outstanding representation of American musical excellence, with their mentorship, collaboration, and performances inspiring a new generation of Nigerian artists,” said US Consul General, Rick Swart, who added: “We are proud that this concert sits within our broader portfolio of artist exchanges that connect U.S. and Nigerian creatives.

“These people-to-people links complement the US Mission’s efforts to broaden economic opportunity, deter illegal migration, and make both our countries stronger.”

In Abuja, the musical trio led vocal masterclasses at Abba Music Studio (AMS), teaching a wide range of students on beginning, intermediate, and advanced vocal techniques.

AMS curriculum and teaching methods are influenced by global standards in music education, particularly drawing from best practices established in the United States.

Their visit culminated in a grand showcase concert featuring Pipeline Vocal Project performing alongside emerging vocal talents, including Oiza x Meyi, Jerell Ebuka, and Yakubu Worship.

Lee McManis, US Embassy Public Diplomacy Counselor commented: “…We celebrate music’s unique ability to connect people, transcend borders, and foster mutual understanding.

“This event is part of our ongoing effort to build stronger ties between the creative industries in the United States and Nigeria.

“We’ve seen firsthand how Nigerian artists are influencing the US music scene, and vice versa.”

Lisa Hawkins, the founder of Pipeline Vocal Project, said: “Our time in Lagos and Abuja has been nothing short of inspiring.

“We have toured to over 12 countries, but Nigeria stands out.

“You can feel the incredible drive and creativity that thrives here.

“From our masterclasses with students and music jams to our two concerts in Lagos and Abuja, we have seen how music can strengthen cultural ties between the United States and Nigeria, creating space for meaningful collaboration.”

This visit underscores the US Mission’s ongoing commitment to commercial diplomacy by showcasing Nigeria’s creative industries to the US music and arts, recognising its power to drive mutual prosperity for both countries.

