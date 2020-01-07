The US military on Monday said its African Command’s East Africa Response Force arrived at Kenya’s Manda Bay to augment security after three Americans were killed in an attack launched by al-Shabab terrorists.

The Africom’s Director of operations, William Gayler, said EARF provides a critical combat-ready, rapid deployment force.

He added that EARF’s ability to respond to events spanning a vast area of responsibility provides a proven and invaluable on-call reinforcement capability in times of need.

The EARF falls under the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa and is tasked to respond to a variety of military operations, including providing humanitarian assistance or safeguarding Americans and diplomatic facilities in Africom’s area of operations.

Al-Shabab, an extremist group, attacked Kenyan and US troops in Manda Bay on Sunday morning in what the US military described as an indirect and small arms fire.

According to Africom, six contractor-operated civilian aircrafts suffered damage during the attack that left a US service member and two civilian contractors working for the Defence Department dead.

However, al-Shabab said its suicide bombers killed 17 American and nine Kenyan troops in its first attack against US forces in Kenya.

Xinhua/NAN.