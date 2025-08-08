US Ambassador meets Information Minister, speaks on visa policy changes

The United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, has explained that the new United States visa policies are not punitive, but rather part of a global effort to tighten security, enhance service delivery, and ensure compliance with US immigration laws.

According to him, the new visa measures was to secure what he referred to as “security vulnerabilities”, adding that contrary to some perceptions in certain quarters, it was not targeted at Nigerians.

Recall that the US had recently implemented changes to its non-immigrant visa policy for Nigerian citizens, including a reduction in the validity period for some visas.

Specifically, most non-immigrant and non-diplomatic visas issued to Nigerians will now be single-entry visas with a three-month validity period.

This change is part of a reciprocal policy, meaning it adjusts based on visa reciprocity with other countries.

Ambassador Mills, speaking during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, in Abuja on Friday, said the steps taken in this regard so far were in response to the new U.S. administration’s view that “we needed more rigorous processing overseas of visa applicants and that we needed to address some of the security vulnerabilities that we saw in our visa processing.”

He emphasized that the new measures were designed to protect the integrity of our United States Immigration Service, protect U.S. security, and also to ensure that entry and exit out of the country is secured.

He appealed to Nigeria’s US visa applicants to follow the rules set out in the new application policy, adding that compliance was necessary.

The US Ambassador’s visit was a reciprocation of the earlier courtesy visit on him by the Nigerian Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris.

“Actually, let me begin by saying how pleased we are with the cooperation we’ve received from the National Orientation Agency, from the Nigerian Customs Service, the Nigerian Immigration Service, and even a statement that President Tinubu put out himself through the villa, which I think do lay out the guidelines and the regulations for our visa compliance.

“I think checking those messages will give Nigerians the basic information they need, and I would say if you have any questions about our visa regulations or policies, don’t hesitate to go to our website in the US Embassy, where you can click onto our consular portal.”

Continuing, Ambassador Mills explained that the new US visa rules were designed to protect the integrity of US Immigration Service, protect US security, and also to ensure that entry and exit out of the country are under control.

He spoke further: “We want to be able to follow it, track who is in and who is out, and make sure that anyone who stays legally in the country.

“I think, as I mentioned before, this is a basic obligation of any national government. And the steps that we’ve taken are in response to the new U.S. Administration’s view that we needed more rigorous processing overseas of visa applicants, and we needed to address some of the security vulnerabilities that we saw in our visa processing.

“But what I think Nigerian citizens need to know is that the primary responsibility of receiving a visa, obtaining a visa, is not to violate its terms. Don’t stay beyond the amount of time that you’re admitted when you arrive in the United States. If you overstay, it can result in deportation and a lifetime ban on future travel to the United States, which we don’t want to see Nigerian citizens face.

“Were we making sure that people from Nigeria that we would like to welcome to the United States are the people that should come? And that required a little bit more information and access to information about criminal records here in Nigeria.”

According to him, the “Nigerian government is working to find a mechanism so that we can have a better understanding of who’s before us when they apply for a visa.”

“Security vetting doesn’t end when you reach the United States. This is the same for anyone in the world.

“U.S. immigration authorities are going to constantly monitor the activities of visa holders. If someone breaks our laws, gets arrested, visas can be revoked, and individuals would then be deported for breaking a U.S. law. So again, the vast majority of Nigerians come to the United States, and we’re glad to see them, glad to host them.”

On students, Amb. Mills said, “In the case of students, it’s very important, if you’re on a student visa, that you remain in the programme that underlies your visa. If you skip classes, if you leave your programme of study without informing your school, your student visa could be revoked. So that’s an important message we’d like to get out as well.”

He added: “So I just would conclude by saying our goal is to make sure the travel between Nigeria and the United States continues, that it’s done in a safe, secure way for both our countries so that we continue to have visas as a way for our two countries to continue business promotion, tourism, cultural exchanges.”

Speaking, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, thanked the United States Ambassador to Nigeria for his explanation, noting that Nigeria and the United States are more than ever before closer in terms of collaboration, engagement “especially when we have common issues like this to discuss.”

“I think this is a new way of forging better partnership and collaboration between the two countries.

“And the more we engage, the better it is for the two nations. And we will, as Minister of Information and National Affairs, continue to engage with all our partners, including the United States, to help foster a better understanding on many issues, such as the visa, the new visa law, so that Nigerians can better appreciate and understand this,” he said.

Continuing, the Minister added that “I’m not just talking with the United States. This is an engagement that we will continue to do with other partners and friends in other countries around the world.

“Those of them that are here, we will continue to engage them so that they can understand what the Nigerian government is doing, and they will also understand what they are doing and inform Nigerians about that so that we can have a better understanding.”

He advised Nigerians to continue to show patriotism, not only to their country but also to forge better partnerships and better compliance with not just internal laws, but also the laws of other countries.

“Everyone knows that when you want to visit any country, it is your duty to ensure compliance with their laws. I mean, when someone comes into Nigeria, we expect that person to also comply with our laws here.

“So what I want to say here is that Nigerians must continue to demonstrate, as they do, a better sense of patriotism about their country, and then forge better partnerships, and then also show better compliance with not just our laws, but the laws of other countries.

“I think when you do that, it will help to enhance the image of Nigeria, and some of these processes that lead to these visa modifications may not be necessarily ideal. Or when they occur, it just happens so that it can help smoothen the operation of both countries in terms of visa application.”

