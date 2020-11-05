The candidate of the Democratic Party in the US presidential election, Joe Biden, is nearing the required 270 electoral votes to make it to the White House, having pulled 253 as at press time, while the incumbent and candidate of the Republican Party, Donald Trump, had 213.

The electoral votes determine who emerges president of the US outside the popular votes.

There were still some states where votes counting were still ongoing as at press time, with six of them too close to call.

As reported earlier, Trump is making attempts to stop counting of votes in some state, with Michigan being the latest.

The tally for the key battleground of Pennsylvania was yet to be completed as at press time.

President Trump claimed some legitimate tallying efforts should stop and tried to assert victory in the election.

Biden urged patience as the votes continued to be counted.