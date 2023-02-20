US: 18 Nigerians, others charged with using fraudulent credentials to get Nursing jobs

No fewer than 18 Nigerians were on a list of Africans charged with presenting fraudulent educational credentials to obtain jobs as Nurses in the United States of America.
This was made public by the Texas Board of Nursing in the United States, which filed formal charges against them.
In a statement on its website, the Texas Board of Nursing said: “The Board has filed Formal Charges against the following nurses for fraudulently obtaining educational credentials.
“The Board is authorized to file Formal Charges against a nurse if probable cause exists that the nurse has committed an act listed in Tex. Occ. Code §301.452(b) or that violates other law. See Tex. Occ. Code §301.458.
“Further, Formal Charges are publicly available. See Tex. Occ. Code §301.466(b).
“Please note that Formal Charges are not a final disciplinary action, and a nurse is permitted to work, as a nurse, while Formal Charges are pending.
“This list will be updated continuously as the Board receives additional information about the fraudulent diploma/transcript scheme.”
Those on the list are:
Abanda, Jacob Atambili, LVN #1054553
Abiodun, Yetunde Felicia, LVN #1043387
Addai, Agnes Fosuah, RN #941850
Adelakun, Abiodun Aveez, RN #1034998
Adelekan, Joseph Adewale, LVN #351002
Adeoye, Vivien Temitope, LVN #342620
Adewale, Modinat Abidemi, LVN#353512
Afolabi, Olufemi Toun, LVN#1009094
Afolabi, Omowunmi F, LVN #1016030
Agbo, Odumegwu Steve, RN #882398
Ajibade, Charlot Omotayo, LVN #351402
Akande, Olabisi Christiana, LVN #1055270
Akhigbe, Catherine, LVN #1049072
Akinrolabu, Folasade Margaret, LVN #1031788
Ako, Esiri Rachael, LVN# 1031788
Akpan, Rosemary Moses, #351969
Alimi, Bukola A., LVN# 1016636
Anaaba, Awingrug Musah, RN #1020740
Ani, Ndirika Justina, LVN#1046786
Anthony-Annor, Spendilove, RN #1021659
Aroh, Nchekwube C., LVN#1046089
Asanga, Albert Nshanui, LVN#1048817
Ayodeji, Sherifat Olubunmi, LVN#346176.