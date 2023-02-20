US: 18 Nigerians, others charged with using fraudulent credentials to get Nursing jobs

No fewer than 18 Nigerians were on a list of Africans charged with presenting fraudulent educational credentials to obtain jobs as Nurses in the United States of America.

This was made public by the Texas Board of Nursing in the United States, which filed formal charges against them.

In a statement on its website, the Texas Board of Nursing said: “The Board has filed Formal Charges against the following nurses for fraudulently obtaining educational credentials.

“The Board is authorized to file Formal Charges against a nurse if probable cause exists that the nurse has committed an act listed in Tex. Occ. Code §301.452(b) or that violates other law. See Tex. Occ. Code §301.458.

“Further, Formal Charges are publicly available. See Tex. Occ. Code §301.466(b).

“Please note that Formal Charges are not a final disciplinary action, and a nurse is permitted to work, as a nurse, while Formal Charges are pending.

“This list will be updated continuously as the Board receives additional information about the fraudulent diploma/transcript scheme.”

Those on the list are:

Abanda, Jacob Atambili, LVN #1054553

Abiodun, Yetunde Felicia, LVN #1043387

Addai, Agnes Fosuah, RN #941850

Adelakun, Abiodun Aveez, RN #1034998

Adelekan, Joseph Adewale, LVN #351002

Adeoye, Vivien Temitope, LVN #342620

Adewale, Modinat Abidemi, LVN#353512

Afolabi, Olufemi Toun, LVN#1009094

Afolabi, Omowunmi F, LVN #1016030

Agbo, Odumegwu Steve, RN #882398

Ajibade, Charlot Omotayo, LVN #351402

Akande, Olabisi Christiana, LVN #1055270

Akhigbe, Catherine, LVN #1049072

Akinrolabu, Folasade Margaret, LVN #1031788

Ako, Esiri Rachael, LVN# 1031788

Akpan, Rosemary Moses, #351969

Alimi, Bukola A., LVN# 1016636

Anaaba, Awingrug Musah, RN #1020740

Ani, Ndirika Justina, LVN#1046786

Anthony-Annor, Spendilove, RN #1021659

Aroh, Nchekwube C., LVN#1046089

Asanga, Albert Nshanui, LVN#1048817

Ayodeji, Sherifat Olubunmi, LVN#346176.