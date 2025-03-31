Uromi killings: Kano Government deploys delegation to Edo

The Kano State Government has dispatched a high-powered delegation to engage with the Edo State Government and Hausa community over the recent brutal killings of Kano State indigenes in Uromi area of Edo State.

Governor Abba Yusuf made the move known in a live broadcast, where he condemned the barbaric act, adding that justice would be pursued.

The delegation, scheduled to depart on Monday, “will work to ensure justice is served and those responsible are held accountable”.

Yusuf also confirmed that all affected individuals would receive full compensation.

According to him, the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo. has assured him that most of the suspected culprits have been apprehended, with investigations ongoing.

He urged residents to remain law-abiding and refrain from any acts of retaliation, emphasising Kano State’s reputation as one of the most peaceful states in the country.

Expressing deep condolences to the families of the victims and the people of Kano State, Yusuf described the incident as a “tragic and sad moment”.

