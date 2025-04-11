Uromi Killing: Kano Deputy Governor commends Edo leaders

The Deputy Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Aminu Abdulsalam, has commended the leadership of Edo State for its proactive response to the recent violent incident in Uromi, which affected some members of the northern community.

Abdulsalam gave the commendation while addressing newsmen in Kano on Friday after his return from a peace-building visit to Edo State.

The Deputy Governor said the delegation from Kano State was in Edo State to engage with stakeholders and seek lasting solutions to the concerns raised by northern residents in the Uromi area.

According to him, the visit followed the earlier one by the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, to Bunkure and Turankawa in Kano State, where the governor expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and condemned the incident in straight terms.

He said: “We are satisfied with the outcome of our engagements in Edo.

“The political, traditional and religious leaders demonstrated strong commitment to peace, justice and the protection of all residents, including northerners living in Uromi.”

Abdulsalam noted that the Edo government had acted swiftly to address the situation, adding that the local leadership in Uromi also condemned the incident and assured that measures were being put in place to prevent further occurrences.

Abdulsalam said the Kano State delegation also met with affected families and members of the northern community in Uromi, who expressed confidence in the steps being taken by authorities.

The deputy governor highlighted that the governor personally led the team to Uromi for the nearly two-hour journey from Benin, the Edo State capital.

He said the delegation was met by a large crowd, consisting of both indigenous residents and northern community members living in Uromi.

He expressed satisfaction with the warm reception and the support shown by the people of the region.

Abdulsalam said: “What we witnessed in Uromi was truly encouraging.

“I commend the political, traditional, and religious leaders in Edo and Uromi for the strong condemnation of the recent tragic incident.

“We are convinced that the leadership of Edo State and Uromi kingdom are completely opposed to what transpired.

“We appreciate the cooperation and assurances received. Kano State will continue to collaborate with Edo State in promoting peace, unity and mutual respect among Nigerians.”

Abdulsalam emphasised that the unity and commitment of local leaders to peace and justice were evident, and reassured the northern community in Uromi that efforts were on to prevent such incidents in the future.

The deputy governor urged residents in both states to remain calm and avoid spreading misinformation that could escalate tensions.

