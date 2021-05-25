The Abia State government has warned those it describes as “unscrupulous individuals masquerading as traders” trying to frustrate its urban renewal efforts by organizing protests to desist, or face the full wrath of the law.

The Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, in a statement on Tuesday May 25, 2021 said such elements masquerading as traders at Ngwa Road Market in Aba, were those who had apparently been benefitting from the age-long rot in some of the markets, and are therefore uncomfortable with the planned reorganisation and phased reconstruction of the market.

He warned that any further disruption of the peace and order of the state would not only lead to the total and indefinite closure of the market, but such individuals responsible for the disruption would also be visited with the full wrath of the law.

“Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has directed the approved developers, Messrs Peacock Urban Regeneration Limited, to ensure strict compliance with the agreed timelines and phasing of the work to avoid undue hardship to our people.

“Traders currently within Line 1-10 of the market are, therefore, advised to immediately move to alternative shops provided at Good Morning Market as a temporary measure so as to enable reconstruction work commence, while others from Line 11 should maintain their spaces in the market for now until otherwise directed,” the commissioner said.

He said the government has also directed security agents, taskforce teams of ASEPA, TIMAAS and Aba South Local Government Area to remove any article of trade or wares wrongly displayed along the reconstruction site of Ngwa Road, Aba, and ensure prosecution of anyone found culpable under the relevant laws of the state and Nigeria.

“While we recognize that some of our traders might suffer temporary disruptions as a result of our focused urban renewal drive, we are guided by the fact that the expected benefits will far outweigh the discomforts of today.

“We, therefore, call on our people to join hands with the government and her agents in ensuring a better life for our people,” the statement added.