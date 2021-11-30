Uranta: Family speaks on anticipated burial arrangements

The family of late human rights activist, Tony Uranta, on Monday said that there were no burial arrangements yet for the deceased.

Michael Uranta, immediate younger brother of the late Uranta, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.

According to him, the family will have to meet to discuss arrangements and also carry along some interest groups where the late Uranta belonged to.

Michael said: “There are no burial arrangements yet.

“We are still meeting and consulting.

“You all know that Tony does not belong to the family alone.

“The family is meeting and also consulting with Ijaw leaders at home and abroad to reach a compromise on the funeral arrangements.

“We shall also carry various interest groups where Tony belonged to along before unveiling the burial arrangements.

“Everyone will know when we conclude issues.”

Michael said his brother was the pillar of the family and would forever be remembered as lover of humanity, freedom and justice fighter who always fought for what was right.

NAN recalls that the prominent activist and Niger Delta chieftain died at 67 at the University of Lagos Teaching Hospital.

Recall that the Ijaw Elders’ Forum in Lagos State on Sunday held a meeting at the residence of the late activist, describing Uranta as a nationalist who stood for justice, equity and an egalitarian society.

Also at the meeting were members of the Ijaw Professional Association and Ijaw Nation’s Forum.

Uranta was a member of the Presidential Committee on National Dialogue; and member, Federal Government’s Technical Committee on Niger Delta.

He was also Executive Secretary, Pan-Niger Delta Forum; Executive Secretary, United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy; and Executive Secretary, Nigeria National Summit Group among others.