UPU, PGs of Urhobo Kingdoms endorse Atiku/Okowa for President; Oborevwori for Governor

The Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, has endorsed the PDP Presidential Candidate and his running mate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa respectively and the State PDP Gubernatorial Candidate and Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori.

The President General, Barrister Ese Gam, while speaking on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at UPU National Secretariat, Uvwiamuge Agbarho where Oborevwori had gone to solicit for their support and prayers towards the 2023 General Elections, said that all will be done by the UPU to deliver Atiku-Okowa, Sheriff-Onyeme and other PDP candidates.

According to him, “We cannot thank Governor Ifeanyi Okowa enough for the good works he has done for the Urhobo Nation, especially for ensuring the emergence of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly as the PDP Governorship Candidate for the general elections.” He described Oborevwori as a grassroot person, commending him for his respect for UPU.

He said, “Our incoming Governor is a grassroots person. We must speak out and take decision that is going to affect our people positively. We like the humility of the State PDP Gubernatorial Candidate and his readiness to work for the Urhobo Nation and Delta State in general. We cannot forget how he helped the UPU greatly in 2019 in our time of need. We will support all PDP candidates. This is our land. Remember us when you become the Governor of Delta State. You are a down to earth person.”

“We must always learn to love one another. As from today, we will be addressing you as His Excellency. You have been good to the Urhobo Nation and because of what Governor Okowa has been doing for us in Urhobo Nation, we are going to deliver him and Atiku. We are also going to deliver you, Sir Monday Onyeme and other PDP candidates,” he added.

Also speaking, President General of Udu Kingdom and Chairman Forum of Presidents-General of Urhobo Kingdoms assured the Gubernatorial Candidate of their readiness to support his governorship ambition and deliver all PDP candidates 5 over 5, just as Chief Rose Oghene, Leader of Women of the 24 Urhobo Kingdoms spoke in similar vein.

Earlier, Oborevwori informed them that he had come to solicit for their support and prayers for his governorship aspiration.

“I want to plead with you to vote for Atiku-Okowa to reset and rebuild our nation because our country has been destroyed by APC. Vote for me, your son and my running mate, Sir Monday Onyeme and all candidates of the PDP. Okowa has done so much for the Urhobo Nation especially for picking me, your own son, to take over from him May 29, 2023 and this is the time to show him our appreciation as a people,” he said.