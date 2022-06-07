Uproar at APC accreditation venue as Lagos delegates kick + Video

Delegates for the Special Convention and presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja have kicked over what they termed an attempt to disenfranchise them.

This happened on Tuesday morning at the accreditation centre for the primaries: International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The delegates alleged that they could not find their names, insinuating a change in the list.

However, as at press time, a source said the issue had been resolved amicably.

One of the AdHoc staff engaged by the Accreditation Sub-Committee of the Special Convention and Presidential Primaries of the APC said the issued was resolved by the Chairman of the committee and Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

The AdHoc staff said: “We had an issue with the membership of the ad hoc staff of the accreditation committee because young people who were trained yesterday were suddenly replaced today.

“His Excellency Governor Dapo Abiodun the Chairman of the accreditation committee has resolved it and allowed them work.”