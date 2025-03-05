The red chamber became rowdy on Wednesday as Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan stormed the National Assembly amid protests by her supporters demanding Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s resignation, as well as a counter-protest by pro-Akpabio demonstrators.
The senator representing Kogi Central, last week, accused Akpabio of targeting her because she refused his sexual advances.
The allegation made on live TV followed controversy caused by a change in seating arrangements in the Senate on February 20.
As Akpoti-Uduaghan arrived at the protest scene near the Mopol gate, her supporters erupted in cheers, waving placards with messages such as “Akpabio must go” and “We stand with Senator Natasha.”
- Cross River revokes Obudu cattle ranch concession
- Uproar as pro-Akpabio, Akpoti-Uduaghan supporters clash at National Assembly + Pictures
- Natasha’s supporters storm National Assembly, seek Akpabio’s resignation + Pictures
- FG advocates patronage of ‘Made-in-Nigeria’ products to grow economy
- US commends Nigerian Air Force on counter-terrorism operations
The protesters, including members of civil society groups, insisted on a thorough investigation into her allegations.
Meanwhile, a rival group of pro-Akpabio demonstrators staged a counter-protest, holding banners with inscriptions like “We say no to Natasha’s serial blackmailing” and “Akpabio treated Natasha as a daughter and friend.”
Earlier, security personnel, some not in uniform, had dispersed the initial wave of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s supporters with tear gas at the National Assembly Arcade, opposite Eagle Square.
The protesters, who had begun gathering around 9 a.m., were forced to retreat but later regrouped at a nearby location to continue their demonstration.