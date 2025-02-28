Upgrade: NCAA shuts Ibadan airport for six months

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, has declared that the Ibadan airport will be shut down for six months for maintenance and upgrade works to take place.

The NCAA publicist, Michael Achimugu, made this known on Friday via his X handle.

This announcement is coming barely eight months after the state got the approval of President Bola Tinubu, to improve the airport to an international status.

“Subject to new information, Ibadan airport may be shut down for six months for maintenance/upgrade, starting from early March,” Achimugu tweeted.

In June, President Bola Tinubu approved the move to upgrade the Ibadan Domestic Airport, Alakia, to an international airport.

This development was made known by the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, in Ibadan.

In a short video clip online, the governor said, “The President has graciously approved my request for the upgrade of Ibadan Airport to an international airport.”

Makinde explained that upon completion of the airport upgrade, which will include the expansion and extension of the runway and the general upgrade of the facilities, the state will begin to receive international flights from anywhere in the world into Ibadan.

Also in January 2025, the governor stated the construction of the new international terminal as part of efforts to upgrade the facility to international standards.

This development follows the groundbreaking ceremony held on September 18, 2024, for the first phase of the project.

At that time, Makinde outlined that the upgrade would be completed in two major stages: the first phase, which is already underway, includes runway improvements, airport lighting upgrades, and fire service enhancements.

