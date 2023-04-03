UPDATED: Verbal Assault: Court  remands Portable till he meets bail conditions

Popular singer, Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable has been remanded at the Ilaro Correctional Center pending the perfection of his bail requirements.

The Ogun Police Command has arraigned the ‘Zazzu Zeh’ crooner on a five -count charge bordering on assault, unruly behaviour and theft of musical equipment in a case marked 1192/C/2023.

The police prosecutor, Inspector O Awolana told the Court presided over by Chief Magistrate, Aliyu Soneye that the singer had on 18th November, 2022 conspired with others now at large to “unlawfully assault” one Osimosu Emmanuel Oluwafemi, an action considered to be an offence contrary to section 351 of the Criminal Code of Ogun State.

Portable was also accused of stealing musical gadgets listed as: Yamaha H55 Studio Monitor; Complete Studio 2 Interface Connection Cable, AKG P420 Condenser among others.

The prosecution said Portable committed an action which is an offence, contrary to Section 517 of the Criminal Code of Ogun State.

The accused however pleaded not guilty to the five – count charge.

In his ruling on application for bail, Chief Magistrate Soneye said the offences were bailable and consequently admitted Okikiola to bail bond of N300, 000 and two surety in like sum and who must reside within the jurisdiction of the honorable court.

On the charge of assault and stealing, Portable was also admitted to a bail of N500, 000 with two surety in like sum.

The court also ruled that the accused be transferred to the Ilaro Correctional Centre pending the time of perfection of his bail requirements.

She subsequently adjourned the matter till 26th of April, 2023 for the commencement of trial.