(UPDATED) Tinubu unveils Ministers’ portfolios

Finally, President Bola Tinubu has made public the full list of offices of his recently screened Ministers
Here is the full list:
Nyesom Wike – FCT Minister
Festus Keyamo – Minister of Aviation
Adebayo Adelabu- Minister Of Power
Adegboyega Oyetola – Minister of Transportation
Dele Alake- Minister of Solid Minerals
Muhammed Idris – Minister of Information
Mohammed Badaru- Minister of Defence
Minister of State, Defense – Bello Mattawale
Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy – Wale Edun
Minister of Works- Dave Umahi
Minister of Agriculture and food security -Abubakar kyari
Minister of Youths- Abubakar Mohmoh
Minister of Communications and Digital Economy – Bosun Tijjani
Minister of Foreign Affairs – Yusuf Tuga
Minister of Budget and Economic Planning – Atiku Bagudu
Minister of Water resources and sanitation – Joseph utsve
Minister of Steel Development – Shuaibu Audu
Minister of State, Agriculture – Sabi Abdullahi
Minister of Trade and Investment – Doris Anieete
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation – Betta Edu
Minster or Sport – John Eno
Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy – Bunmi Tunji Ojo
Minister of Petroleum Resources – Yet to be allocated
Minister of Labor and Employment – Simon Lalong
Minister of Special Duties – Zapahnnaih Gazzalo
The list was signed by theTinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngilale.