(UPDATED) Tinubu unveils Ministers’ portfolios

Finally, President Bola Tinubu has made public the full list of offices of his recently screened Ministers

Here is the full list:

Nyesom Wike – FCT Minister

Festus Keyamo – Minister of Aviation

Adebayo Adelabu- Minister Of Power

Adegboyega Oyetola – Minister of Transportation

Dele Alake- Minister of Solid Minerals

Muhammed Idris – Minister of Information

Mohammed Badaru- Minister of Defence

Minister of State, Defense – Bello Mattawale

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy – Wale Edun

Minister of Works- Dave Umahi

Minister of Agriculture and food security -Abubakar kyari

Minister of Youths- Abubakar Mohmoh

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy – Bosun Tijjani

Minister of Foreign Affairs – Yusuf Tuga

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning – Atiku Bagudu

Minister of Water resources and sanitation – Joseph utsve

Minister of Steel Development – Shuaibu Audu

Minister of State, Agriculture – Sabi Abdullahi

Minister of Trade and Investment – Doris Anieete

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation – Betta Edu

Minster or Sport – John Eno

Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy – Bunmi Tunji Ojo

Minister of Petroleum Resources – Yet to be allocated

Minister of Labor and Employment – Simon Lalong

Minister of Special Duties – Zapahnnaih Gazzalo

The list was signed by theTinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngilale.