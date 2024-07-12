Updated: Tinubu names National Arts Theatre after Wole Soyinka

President Bola Tinubu has renamed the National Arts Theatre in Iganmu, Lagos, after Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka in commemoration of his 90th birthday.

Tinubu announced this in a letter he personally signed to celebrate the iconic figure who will be 90 on July 13.

It read: “I am pleased to join admirers around the world in celebrating the 90th birthday of Nigeria’s iconic son and the world-renowned Professor Akinwande Oluwole Babatunde, famously known as Wole Soyinka.

“Tomorrow the 13th July will be the climax of the series of local and international activities held in his honour.

“To underscore the global relevance of the literary giant, a symposium, along with poetry reading, was held in Rabat Morocco on 9 July.

“The event was organized by the Academy of the Kingdom of Morocco and the Pan African Writers Association (PAWA).

“Professor Soyinka, the first African to win the Nobel Literature Prize in 1986, deserves all the accolades as he marks the milestone of 90 years on earth.

“Having beaten prostate cancer, this milestone is a fitting testament to his ruggedness as a person and the significance of his work.

“It is also fitting that we celebrate this national treasure while he is still with us.

“I am, accordingly, delighted to announce the decision of the Federal Government to rename the National Theatre in Iganmu, Surulere, as the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts.

“When he turned 80, I struggled to find words to encapsulate his achievements because they were simply too vast.

“Since then, he has added to his corpus with his series of Interventions, which have been published in many volumes.”

“Professor Soyinka is a colossus, a true Renaissance person blessed with innumerable talents. He is a playwright, actor, poet, human rights and political activist, composer, and singer.

“He is a giant bestriding not just the literary world but our nation, Africa, and the world.

“He remains the shining light of our nation, the gadfly that pokes our national soul, decrying tyranny and oppression, urging us to become better as a nation.

“He is one Nigerian whose influence transcends the Nigerian space and who inspires people around the world.

“Since his youth, he has been a vocal critic of oppression and injustice wherever it exists, from apartheid in South Africa to racism in the United States. Soyinka always speaks truth to power.

“Beginning from his 20s, he took personal risks for the sake of our nation. His courage was evident when he attempted to broker peace at the start of the civil war in 1967.

“Detained for two years for his bravery, he narrated his experience in his prison memoir, “The Man Died.”

“Despite deprivation and solitary confinement, his resolve to speak truth to power and fight for the marginalised was further strengthened. His early writing, such as ‘The Lion and the Jewel,’ ’Death and the King’s Horseman’, not only testified to his mastery of language, his innovative storytelling, but also his unflinching commitment to enthroning a fair and just society.

“Our paths crossed during our just struggle for the enthronement of democracy in Nigeria following the annulment of June 12, 1993 presidential election.

“When faced with a trial in absentia and death sentence by the military regime at home, he galvanised opposition in exile through NALICON and NADECO.

“His global stature made him the face of our struggle to validate June 12 and restore democracy in Nigeria.

“Today, I join the world to celebrate his profound influence on generations of writers, scholars, and activists who have been inspired by his work.

“I celebrate him for giving us the spark to fight and confront military dictators in our country.

“I celebrate him for his enduring spirit and for teaching us that literature and drama can be used as a powerful tool to challenge the status quo.

“I wish Professor Soyinka an incredibly happy 90th birthday.”

