The Peoples Democratic Party Reconciliation and Strategy Committee, led by the former Senate president, Bukola Saraki, on Thursday finally extracted a verbal commitment from the current and former chairmen of the Borno State chapter of the party, as well as other stakeholders, to work together in the interest of the party.

“Do you undertake and agree before God Almighty to work together to solve all these problems?” Saraki asked the party stakeholders on Thursday, turning to each and extracting an affirmation of their commitment to work together.

The development drew applause from the meeting, thus bringing an end to the internal crisis that had dogged the party in the state for years.

The PDP in Borno State had been sharply divided into two factions, one led by Badeiri who has been in the party since inception, and another faction led by Alhaji Zanna Gaddama, who defected from the All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2015 election.

The secretary of the committee, Linus Okoro, in a statement on Thursday said it was a “historic day” for the party, and congratulated all members of the PDP Borno State chapter “over the breakthrough recorded in the bid to forge unity among leaders and stakeholders of our great party in the state.”

He said: “As it happened in Ogun State, the PDP leaders who have not been able to sit together in the last three years met with the committee and gave strong commitments to work together — and henceforth, act as one team and rebuild the party towards winning the 2023 polls.”

Okoro said the new chairman of the party in Borno would be sworn in early next month (April), and has vouched to carry everybody along and work in line with the constitution of the party as an all-inclusive, broad-based platform that will work for the development of Borno State and her people.

“We thank all our elders and other stakeholders who were present at the meeting. We know that the return of unity to Borno State PDP is a clear indication that the party is set to reclaim its primacy as the preferred platform in the whole of the North-East zone,” he said.