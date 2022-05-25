UPDATED: Presidential Primary: Peter Obi may join another party after exit from PDP

Despite his shocking resignation, there are indications that former opposition PDP presidential aspirant; Peter Obi may likely pitch his tent with another opposition political party to achieve his political dream.

The Director of his Campaign Organization, Dr Doyin Okupe dropped the hint while speaking with newsmen after dropping Obi’s resignation letter at the PDP’s Wadata House headquarters, Abuja.

Okupe said: “You will recall that consistently, former Governor Peter Obi has repeatedly stated that he’s not desperate to be President, but he’s desperate to cause a change, to cause a redirection, to change the way the government of Nigeria is being run and it’s for this reason and to offer solution to the various problems of Nigeria

“It was for these reasons that he entered into the race. According to what he said in his letter, various developments in the PDP, make it virtually impossible for him to find full expression of his desire on the platform of the PDP.

“This is not to say that all hopes are lost. I can say on his behalf that Nigerians must not give up, we must never give up. Hope is on its way and help is coming.

“All options are on the table, by the grace of God Obi’s name will be on the ballot in 2023”.

Obi, a former Anambra State Governor, announced his resignation from PDP Wednesday.

Obi’s letter, dated May 24, 2022, also conveyed his withdrawal from the PDP presidential race.

The letter, which he personally signed, was on Wednesday delivered at the PDP Abuja national secretariat by his campaign coordinator, Dr. Doyin Okupe.

The letter which dated May 24, 2022 read: “I am writing to intimate you of my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which was conveyed to the Chairman of Agulu Ward 2. Anaocha LGA Anambra, effective Friday 20 May, 2022.

“Consequently, I am by this letter informing you of my withdrawal for the PDP presidential primaries.

“It has been a great honour to contribute to nation-building efforts through our party. Unfortunately, recent developments within our party make it practically impossible to continue participating and making such constructive contributions.

“Our national challenges are deep-seated and require that we each make profound sacrifices towards rescuing our country. My commitment to rescuing Nigeria remains firm, even if the route differs.

“I wish to thank you personally for your graciousness and leadership. I wish you well and best of luck in the service of country”.