Updated: NJC recommends Kekere-Ekun as CJN, 28 others as Judges + Full list

The National Judicial Council has recommended Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Kekere-Ekun for appointment as the next Chief Justice of Nigeria to President Bola Tinubu.

The decision to recommend her for appointment was taken at the 106th meeting of the NJC on August 14 and 15, 2024.

The meeting, which was presided over by the outgoing Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, also approved for appointment 28 others as Judges of various courts.

Justice Ariwoola will formally bow out of office as the CJN on August 22, 2024.

According to a statement by the spokesman of the NJC, Soji Oye, on Thursday, the Council also recommend 27 candidates for appointment as Judges of States Courts and a candidate for appointment as Kadi of the Sharia Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to their various State Governors and the President.

The recommendations in full

Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Kekere-Ekun, CFR

SIX JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF KWARA STATE

Olawoyin, Ibijoke Olabisi

Abdulrazaq, Fatimah Funsho

Folorunsho, Oba Muritala

Dikko, Yusuf Adebayo

Adeniyi, Oluwatosin Adenike

Osuolale-Ajayi, Temitope Olalekan

ONE JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF KADUNA STATE

Zubairu, Murtala Ja’afaru

FOUR JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF BENUE STATE

Kor, Vincent Tersoo

Ikwulono, Maigida Maimuna

Adagba, Nguhemen Julie

Tor, Damian Tersugh

TWO JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, BENUE STATE

Onche, Ogah Inalegwu

Igba, Theophilus Terhile

EIGHT JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF RIVERS STATE

Onyiri, Frank

Ugoji, Victor Chinedum

Obomanu, Godswill Vidal

Oguguo, Rita Chituru

Fubara, Alatuwo Elkanah

Kokpan, Bariyima Sylvester

Obu, Ibietela Innocent Madighi

Wifa-Adedipe, Lesi

SIX JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF ONDO STATE

Daomi, Williams Adebisi

Fabuluje, Adewumi William

Ogunwumiju, Mobayonle Idowu

Demehin-Ogunbayo, Inumidun Happiness

Kpemi, Ojufisintei Justinah

Adegoroye, Olufunke Adeola

ONE KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, FCT ABUJA

Muhammad, Lawal Munir.

Oye added in the statement: “All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after the approval of the NJC recommendations to the President and their respective State Governors.”

