The National Judicial Council has recommended Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Kekere-Ekun for appointment as the next Chief Justice of Nigeria to President Bola Tinubu.
The decision to recommend her for appointment was taken at the 106th meeting of the NJC on August 14 and 15, 2024.
The meeting, which was presided over by the outgoing Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, also approved for appointment 28 others as Judges of various courts.
Justice Ariwoola will formally bow out of office as the CJN on August 22, 2024.
According to a statement by the spokesman of the NJC, Soji Oye, on Thursday, the Council also recommend 27 candidates for appointment as Judges of States Courts and a candidate for appointment as Kadi of the Sharia Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to their various State Governors and the President.
The recommendations in full
Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Kekere-Ekun, CFR
SIX JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF KWARA STATE
Olawoyin, Ibijoke Olabisi
Abdulrazaq, Fatimah Funsho
Folorunsho, Oba Muritala
Dikko, Yusuf Adebayo
Adeniyi, Oluwatosin Adenike
Osuolale-Ajayi, Temitope Olalekan
ONE JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF KADUNA STATE
Zubairu, Murtala Ja’afaru
FOUR JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF BENUE STATE
Kor, Vincent Tersoo
Ikwulono, Maigida Maimuna
Adagba, Nguhemen Julie
Tor, Damian Tersugh
TWO JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, BENUE STATE
Onche, Ogah Inalegwu
Igba, Theophilus Terhile
EIGHT JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF RIVERS STATE
Onyiri, Frank
Ugoji, Victor Chinedum
Obomanu, Godswill Vidal
Oguguo, Rita Chituru
Fubara, Alatuwo Elkanah
Kokpan, Bariyima Sylvester
Obu, Ibietela Innocent Madighi
Wifa-Adedipe, Lesi
SIX JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF ONDO STATE
Daomi, Williams Adebisi
Fabuluje, Adewumi William
Also Read:
- Lagos nurses refute bribery report, say they remain committed to ethical standards
- Updated: NJC recommends Kekere-Ekun as CJN, 28 others as Judges + Full list
- Tinubu, Mbasogo sign agreement on gas pipeline for Gulf of Guinea
- Bauchi senator stripped of traditional title for criticising governor
- NiMet forecasts 3-day thunderstorms, rains from Thursday
Ogunwumiju, Mobayonle Idowu
Demehin-Ogunbayo, Inumidun Happiness
Kpemi, Ojufisintei Justinah
Adegoroye, Olufunke Adeola
ONE KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, FCT ABUJA
Muhammad, Lawal Munir.
Oye added in the statement: “All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after the approval of the NJC recommendations to the President and their respective State Governors.”