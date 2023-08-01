(UPDATED) NIBS confirms helicopter crash in Lagos

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has confirmed a helicopter crash into a building in the Oba Akran area of Ikeja, in Lagos State.
NSIB General Manager, Public Affairs, Tunji Oketumbi, confirmed the accident in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.
According to an eyewitness, the incident happened at about 3.30pm, Tuesday.
It was learnt that there were two occupants in the ill-fated helicopter.