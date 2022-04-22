UPDATED: Lagos Explosion: NEMA confirms one death, as Fire Service battles to put out inferno

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed one death following the explosion of a petrol-ladden containing 45,000 litres along, at Ajegunle area, the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway early Friday morning.

NEMA Zonal Coordinator, South-West, Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Friday in Lagos.

Farinloye disclosed that a male adult casualty was recovered dead.

“Assessment on impacts of the incident is ongoing,” he said.

Farinloye narrated that the incident started at about 2:06 a.m. Friday. He said the tanker spilled its content down to the Tollgate.

According to him, the Lagos State Fire Service handled it from the Lagos end, while Ogun State Fire Service intervened from the Ogun end.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said it had combated the Friday fire outbreak on the Abeokuta Expressway, Lagos.

The Director of the Service, Margaret Adeseye, while giving an update said one person was recovered dead from the inferno, three vehicles and some shops were also burnt following the inferno that resulted from the spillage of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

Adeseye also confirmed that said the spillage occurred from a tanker at Ajegunle area, through toll gate bus stop on the Abeokuta Expressway, Lagos.

The statement read:” Reports of the incident got to the service at 2 .16 a.m on Friday.

“The accident occurred when a 45,000 litres PMS capacity tanker wanted to negotiate a bend on the highway as it was on its way to serve a Petrol station.

“The spillage spread to the roadsides and the residents started to scoop the PMS, this nefarious activity ensured the fire outbreak.

“These people risked their lives, the service has warned residents severally, never to scoop PMS. However, the situation has been brought under control by the firefighting crews”, the statement said.

Adeseye added that emergency responders were still at the scene to ensure that all hindrances to free movement and wreckage of the tanker were removed promptly.

She assured the public that the situation was under control as the process of mopping up and evacuation of the remains of the fire was ongoing.

Adeseye added that the public should also exercise caution and restraint as outbound Lagos traffic had been diverted to travel alongside the inbound vehicular traffic.