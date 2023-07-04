UPDATED: Full list of new Senate Principal Officers

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Tuesday announced the names of the Principal Officers for the upper Legislative Chamber.
The full list, containing details of the Officers is published below:
Opeyemi Bamidele – Senate Majority Leader (Ekiti Central, APC)
Dave Umahi – Deputy Majority Leader (Ebonyi South, APC)
Ali Ndume – Chief Whip (Borno South, APC)
Lola Ashiru – Deputy Whip (Kwara South, APC)
Minority leaders
Mwadkwon Davou – Senate Minority Leader (Plateau North, PDP)
Kamorudeen Olarere – Deputy Minority Leader (Osun West, PDP)
Darlington Nwokeocha – Senate Minority Whip (Abia Central, LP)
Rufai Hanga – Deputy Minority Whip ( Kano Central, NNPP).