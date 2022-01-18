Updated: Four die, 12 injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway auto crash

Four persons have lost their lives while 12 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a motor accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The accident occurred at 10:54 am on Tuesday around Oniworo in Fidiwo village in the Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Okpe said two vehicles were involved; a Mazda bus with registration number APP111XM, and a HOWO tanker that had no registration number on it.

She said, “16 persons were involved which comprised 13 male adults and three female adults.

“A total of 12 persons were injured; nine male adults and three female adults.

“Unfortunately, four deaths were recorded from the crash, all male adults.

“The suspected causes of the crash were speed and loss of control.

“The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere and Idera Hospital Sagamu while the bodies of the dead were deposited at FOS Ipara.”

Okpe added, “The Sector Commander FRSC Ogun Sector Command cautions motorists on speed violation.

“He also commiserated with the family of the crash victims and enjoined them to contact FRSC Ogunmakin for more information about the crash.”