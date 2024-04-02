Updated: Easter: Deputy police commissioner kills self in Oyo

A Deputy Commissioner of Police serving with the Force Criminal and Investigation Department, FCIID, Alagbon, Lagos State, Gbolahan Oyedemi, on Monday, reportedly committed suicide in his private house in his hometown, Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

The body of the DCP, who had served as an aide to former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala was reportedly discovered in his apartment with noose around his neck hanging.

According to a source close to the family who confirmed the incident, Oyedemi, who normally visited his hometown during the Easter celebrations, told his aides at the weekend to go to their various towns to celebrate with their family members.

“Yes, he committed suicide. His body was found hanging in his house yesterday (Monday). He stays alone, and he normally comes home for Easter celebrations.

“This time, he told his aides to go and celebrate with their family members in their various homes. Only God knows what could have prompted him to commit suicide,” the source said

It was gathered that his residence had been cordoned off and sympathisers stood in clusters mourning the tragic end of the gallant officer.

One of his neighbours said, “Sometimes, he comes home with police security. In fact l saw him recently driving personally into his beautiful mansion. It’s only him we see around. His family is not usually seen with him.”

The source further disclosed that the man had been battling with depression for quite a long time.

Before his death, Olugbemi aged 50 had served as Divisional Police Officer in Ilupeju Area Commander in Ajah, and was Personal Assistant to two former Commissioners of Police in Lagos State.

As of press time, all efforts to get confirmation of the incident from the State Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, were unsuccessful, as his mobile number was unreachable.

However, when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of FCID, Alagbon, DSP Eguaoje Funmilayo, confirmed Oyedemi’s death.

Funmilayo stated further that the circumstances surrounding his death were still sketchy.

“No one can tell specifically what the cause of his death is until an investigation is carried out. There is no official statement from the Inspector General of Police yet.

“So, I won’t be able to tell you anything about it for now. No official statement is approved by the IG,” she added.