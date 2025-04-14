Updated: Court grants Portable N1m bail over alleged defamation of Osupa

Nigerian street singer, Habeeb Okikiola, professionally known as Portable, has been granted bail in the sum of ₦1 million by an Upper Area Court in Ilorin, Kwara State.

This followed his arraignment on charges including criminal defamation, intimidation, inciting public disturbance, and cyberstalking.

The Eagle Online earlier reported that the Kwara State Police Command confirmed that Portable was taken into custody over alleged defamation and threat to life.

This was revealed in a statement issued by the command’s Spokesperson, Superintendent of Police Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, in Ilorin.

The Police Public Relations Officer said: “The suspect was arrested following a petition received from one Mr Okunola Saheed, popularly known as Osupa.

”Police detectives in Kwara command have taken lawful steps in line with due process to investigate the allegations.

“The petition borders on serious allegations which includes criminal defamation, threat to life, incitement, character assassination, conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and the use of abusive and insulting words.

“In view of the weight of these allegations and the supporting evidence presented, the command secured a valid arrest warrant from a Magistrate Court sitting in Ilorin.

“Acting on this warrant, operatives from the command proceeded to Abeokuta, Ogun, on Saturday, where the suspect was apprehended at about 19:25hrs.”

In its ruling on Monday, the court held that Portable bail is conditional upon the provision of two sureties in like sum.

One of which must be either the Chairman or Secretary of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria, while the other must possess a landed property within a Government Reserved Area, backed by a valid Certificate of Occupancy.

