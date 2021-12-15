Updated: Bandits kill lawmaker, kidnap others along Kaduna-Zaria highway

Bandits have killed a member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rilwanu Gadagau, and abducted many others along the Kaduna-Zaria highway.

Gadagau was the Chairman of the Committee on Local Government and Rural Development of House before his death.

The Clerk, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Bello Zubairu, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Kaduna on Wednesday.

The late lawmaker represented Giwa West Constituency in the Assembly.

Information surrounding the killing was still sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

It was also learnt that many travellers were abducted by the bandits.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the State House Assembly, Yusuf Zailani has described as devastating, the death of the lawmaker.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Danfulan on Wednesday.

The statement noted that the remains of the lawmaker were discovered in a morgue on Wednesday, among those killed by bandits on Monday night along Kaduna-Zaria Highway.

“He died during bandits attack along Zaria highway.

“This is tragic and painful. We are in deep grief over this sad incident,” the statement read in part.

The speaker prayed for Almighty Allah to grant the state, assembly, and his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

“Our prayers at this time goes to his immediate family. Honourable Gadagau was a young and dynamic lawmaker, who had a passion for his constituency, state, and Nigeria.

“We will miss his vibrant contributions,” he said.

The speaker also commiserated with the families of others who were killed during the same attack.

“Our hearts also go out to those kidnapped in same operation, believing that they would be rescued by security operatives as soon as possible,” the Speaker said.