Updated: Advisory board declares no winner for 2025 Nigeria Prize for Science

The Advisory Board of The Nigeria Prize for Science has officially announced ‘No Winner’ for the 2025 edition of the Prize.

This followed the judges’ dissatisfaction with the overall quality of entries received.

The Chairperson of the advisory board for the prize, Prof. Barth Nnaji, announced this at a news conference in Lagos on Tuesday.

The theme of the prize for the 2025 edition is: “Innovations in ICT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Digital Technologies for Development”

Nnaji said that the panel of judges for the Nigeria Prize for Science received 112 entries from scientists worldwide for the 2025 edition.

According to him, the theme of the prize underscores the far-reaching impact of AI and digital technologies across different sectors.

However, the Board Chairman regretted that none of the entries made the standard criteria set for this year’s edition even after shortlisting the entries to 11 and subsequently 4.

Nnaji explained that the decision, though difficult, reinforced the Board’s commitment to upholding the integrity of the selection process and protecting the reputation of the prestigious The Nigeria Prize for Science.

He noted that the Prize is not just about rewarding scientific output, but safeguarding the values of creativity, originality, and scientific rigor that define truly outstanding work.

“You know, there’s a lot of depth there. But artificial intelligence, while it is not new technology, has become a new useful technology.

“And what we have to have for a prize, for a winner, is something that has been demonstrated to have, to work, and to have impact in society.

“To lower the bar would be to betray the trust of the public and diminish the legacy of the Prize itself,” Prof. Nnaji affirmed.

He commended the courage and dedication of all who submitted entries, noting that their efforts reflect discipline and a desire to contribute to both national and global scientific discourse.

He stressed that excellence was beyond effort, and that it requires innovation, mastery of craft, and the ability to leave a lasting mark on human thought and development.

The Board chairman called on Nigerian scientists, researchers, and innovators to be inspired by the judges’ verdict to do more and strive higher.

“The Nigeria Prize exists to celebrate only the finest achievements, work that embodies originality, withstands scrutiny, and elevates scientific discourse. Where these qualities are absent, we cannot, in good conscience, bestow the Prize,” he stated.

The Eagle Online reports that the 2025 outcome of the Nigeria Prize for Science is not unprecedented.

In previous years, in 2005, 2007, and then during the hiatus between 2011 to 2016, and again in 2021, the Prize was not awarded.

Prof. Nnaji admonished Nigerian scientists that the high bar set for the Prize should not discourage future participation, but rather reinforce the fact that the Prize will never compromise on its standards of scientific innovation and excellence.

Also present at the event were other esteemed members of the Advisory Board, including Chief Dr. Nike Akande, a two-time former Minister of Industry, and Professor Baba Yusuf Abubakar, an expert in quantitative genetics and animal breeding.

Both board members echoed the sentiment that this year’s entries did not meet the high expectation nor align closely with national aspirations.

The Advisory Board also announced that the theme for this year “Innovations in ICT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Digital Technologies for Development” will be repeated for the 2026 edition.

The Board stated that the decision was taken to attract a wider spectrum of innovators, particularly in the emerging field of Artificial Intelligence.

In her remarks, Dr. Sophia Horsfall, NLNG’s General Manager of External Relations and Sustainable Development, lauded The Nigeria Prize for Science for making a significant impact in the country in the last 20 years.

She also expressed her dissatisfaction with the outcome of this year’s edition but maintained that it reflects the standard of excellence which the organization have set for itself over the years

“As a company, rightfully so, we were a little disappointed. But on the upside is the fact that it’s the outcome that spoke to that. That excellence is our hallmark. Especially when it comes to the prizes.

“And just as the Advisory board have said, if the proof points aren’t there, then we know that we really don’t have those global bragging rights about the piece of work that we are giving acknowledgement to. Or even celebrating. So clearly the upside was that for us.”

Continuing, she said, “This prize continues to have a strong pedigree. Quite aside from the prize money size.

“Just the fact that we know that whatever outcome each and every year, it will stand the scrutiny of the scientific community anywhere in the world.”

On her part, Anne-Marie Palmer-Ikuku, Manager, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, NLNG, said, “To the researchers, scientists and innovators who submitted entries this year, thank you.

“Your work represents the very spirit of the prize, bold, vigorous desire to solve real-world problems through scientific research.

“Though the board has announced no winner today, your contributions are invaluable. Each submission is evidence of the hours spent in laboratories, fieldwork, in thought and in collaboration.

“You are the heartbeat of this initiative, and we honor your courage and commitment to keep science alive and active in Nigeria.

“The decision announced today, based on the recommendation of our panel of judges, reflects the unwavering standards that define the Nigeria Prize for Science.

“Excellence is not always easy to achieve, and sometimes demands difficult choices to ensure that the prize remains a beacon that inspires future generations of Nigerian scientists to reach higher, dig deeper and dream bigger.

“The Nigeria Prize for Science remains a platform for groundbreaking ideas, and we look forward to welcoming new and promising entries in 2026.

“At NLNG, we believe our role extends beyond energy production. We are committed to enriching lives, nurturing knowledge and building a future where science drives progress.”