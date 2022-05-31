Updated: Abuja-Lokoja Highway reopens, 16 hours after blockade

The blocked Abuja-Lokoja Highway has finally been reopened for motorists and commuters, 16 hours after blockade by aggrieved tanker drivers in kogi.

The reopening of the highway was affected after an undisclosed amount of money was given to the family of the deceased tanker driver.

An anonymous government official told NAN that the reopening of the road took longer because the drivers insisted that the family of the deceased should arrive at the scene from Nasarawa State.

“When the family members came, we were able to reach an accord with the provision of some money to them as a show of concern.

“Of course, no amount of money in this world can bring the dead driver back to life, ” the official said.

The Kogi FRSC Sector Commander, Steve Dawulung, expressed gladness over the final reopening of the road.

“In fact, it has been so hectic and worrisome the blockade was not just for my officers and men, but other security operatives.

“We are grateful to Gov Yahaya Bello, who through his Special Adviser (SA) on Security Matters, facilitated the peace brokered with the aggrieved drivers, ” Dawulung said.

However, with the reopening of the road, it would take some reasonable time before the gridlock will clear for free and normal flow of traffic along the highway.

The drivers had since Monday 10.00 p.m. blocked the road following the death of one of their members, who had problem with security agents at a military checkpoint just after Murtala Muhammed Bridge along River Niger, Jamata.

He had allegedly refused to stop and overran the military checkpoint but was chased by the security agents.

On noticing that they had caught up with him, he and other occupants stopped and ran into the bush but unfortunately fell into a ditch and got injured.

The driver was taken to the hospital for medical attention but died, a development that angered his members, who quickly mobilised and blocked the highway on Jamata area, obstructing movement.

Travelers from both sides of the highway were trapped and stranded all the 16 hours until the reopening of the road.