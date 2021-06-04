The Federal Government has suspended, indefinitely, the operations of microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, in Nigeria.
According to a statement by Segun Adeyemi, Special Assistant to the President (Media), Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, the suspension was announced on Friday by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.
He cited the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.
- The minister said the Federal Government has also directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to immediately commence the process of licensing all OTT and social media operations in Nigeria.
