Unveiling Olusegun Daramola: How OAP developed interest in ancient Ifá and Òrìsà

In a country where Western civilisation is fast causing some overkill of indigenous culture, there are some citizens whose passion for the promotion of everything relating to an acceptable ancient way of life remains manifest.

Nigerian entrepreneur and businessman Aare Olusegun Daramola, who is also a spiritual teacher, author, global spiritualist, African numerologist, astrologist, Babalawo, and Founder of World Builderr, fits into that mould.

He is the host of The Light of Ifá Podcast, where he explores profound Ifá teachings, cultural wisdom, and modern applications of ancient spirituality.

With a gift for storytelling and public speaking, Olusegun captivates global audiences, seamlessly blending traditional Yorùbá knowledge with contemporary perspectives to spark insight and transformation.

As an accomplished author, Olusegun’s writings reflect his unwavering commitment to preserving and celebrating the richness of Yorùbá culture, spirituality, and philosophy. Through his initiatives, he fosters transformative conversations and meaningful connections, guiding others toward the fulfilment of their divine purpose and the realisation of their true potential.

Currently, he’s the Founder of World Builderr, which is a global enlightenment platform dedicated to expanding consciousness, unlocking human potential, and reshaping the way we experience life.

It is a movement for those who seek profound knowledge, transformation, and mastery over their reality.

Based in Òṣogbo, Osun State, Nigeria, he frequently travels across the globe, sharing the profound teachings of Ifá and fostering connections between spirituality, culture, and spiritual consciousness.

He was bestowed with the title of Aare Atunluse Omoluabi Oodua Agbaye by Yorùbá Council Worldwide recently for his outstanding interest in the promotion of the Yoruba ancient culture.

Early Life

Olusegun was born on September 4, 1989, in Ilorin, Kwara State. As a child, he was so inquisitive about what life is. He loves to be around nature a lot and meditate.

At about the age of 12, Olusegun developed an interest in the ancient spirituality of his fore-parents, which is Ifá and Òrìsà.

He started learning about the whole spiritual systems at that time, and he was a keen reader of different ancient spirituality around the world, which he was exposed to through his father, who was a powerful diviner.

Olusegun’s predictions come to pass anytime he shares with anyone at that age, and his mother was able to share with him her powerful experience of his birth and the prophecy of who he is.

At some point, he went into the Radio ~ Television and digital world. He taught himself how to speak on the Radio and Television, and when he was 12, he enrolled in a Radio station to learn more.

Olusegun was an introvert and bookish. At 15, he went through a growth spurt and learned a lot from elders because he always loved to be around elders

Education

Between 1995-2000, Olusegun obtained his First Leaving School Certificate at The Apostolic Church Nursery and Primary School, Railway Station, Ilorin.

Later, he obtained the National Examination Council Senior School Certificate at Government Day Secondary School, Ilorin, between 2001 and 2007. In 2011, at Jibsorek College, he had a National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB) certificate.

He also had a Nigerian Certificate in Education at the Kwara State College of Education, Oro, majoring in Christian Religious Studies/Economics, from 2007-2010.

At the Kwara Resource Centre, Ilorin, He got a Specialist Certificate in Computer and Data Processing in 2010.

Also Read

As a young man with a passion for the development of his nation, he got certified to participate in the Rise National Youth Forum (2015).

In 2016, Olusegun bagged a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in English Language at the National Open University of Nigeria.

In the year 2016, Olusegun Daramola became a spiritual teacher and leader who has a mission of helping others realise their divine purpose, unlock the infinite potential of their Ori-higher self, and live an abundant life free from all kinds of suffering. He teaches Ifá & Òrìsà Spirituality to the world.

Ifá is the akashic records of the Yorùbá people that detail all life experiences in all their forms over time since the very origin of creation. This is not limited to just human experiences, but it covers the Animistic realm and even the unseen forces of Nature.

He has experience in different walks of life, and he is initiated into the mysteries of Ifá Spirituality, plus different Òrìsà, namely, Ọbàtálá, Ogoko, Èṣù, Ogun, Obaluaye, Osun, Eri, Egbe, Egungun, to mention but a few.

He spends most of his time writing, coaching, teaching, speaking, and sharing timeless wisdom to help people discover their divinity from within and how they are the answer they’ve been looking for their entire lives as ÒRÌSÀ.

Post Views: 5