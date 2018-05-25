Unusual Empire: #BBNaija’s Alex launches YouTube Channel

Alex Asogwa, 3rd Runner-up BBNaija “Double Wahala’’ known for her dancing and writing skills, has launched her YouTube channel “Alex Unusual Empire’’.

Alex, 22, who is determined to keep her fans entertained, has also released a teaser on the channel.

In the video, the ex-housemate and Television personality preaches positivity. Saying: “Peace and positivity is my priority”.

She said: “It is okay to be different… The sun is alone and it still shines. I stand for what I beleive. Life is a journey and I choose not to rush mine.

“Everyone is special. The world has a lot of people but there is something unique about every single person.

“I accept Alexandra Asogwa especially because she is unusual. There can never be another me.”

“I’m building a house where the floor is made of strength, the walls crafted of ambition, the roof, a masterpiece of forgiveness.

“I am building Alex Unusual Empire.”