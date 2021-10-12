Until Nigeria goes back to regionalism, nation’s progress a mirage – Alaafin, Gani Adams

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi on Tuesday said until Nigeria goes back regionalism, the nation’s progress remains a mirage.

Oba Adeyemi made this known at the opening ceremony of the Yoruba Studies Association of Nigeria’s 50th anniversary held at Otunba Subomi Balogun Conference, University of Ibadan, Oyo state.

He said the military incursion in Nigeria’s political space in 1966 had since remained the country’s albatross, adding that the Southwest had, before the coup, enjoyed great and tremendous progress in all sectors, including education, health, economy, maintaining that social security was also evident at the time.

The revered monarch said Nigeria’s narratives changed drastically with the intervention of the military, and Nigeria has since never remained the same with various security, political, economic, health and social challenges starring the nation in the face.

Alaafin, however, said regionalism remains the urgent arrangement that can guarantee the future of the country and save it from imminent collapse.

He pointed out that Yoruba remain the first race in Nigeria to have experienced tremendous progress and exposure among all the tribes, adding that such feats were made possible through quality education, and transformation of the Southwest region in the 60s.

He, however, urged all the governors in Southwest to promote the use of Yoruba language during plenary, as it is done in Lagos and Ondo states respectively.

Meanwhile, Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, in his submission, said Yoruba have all it takes to achieve whatever the race is determined to achieve.

He stated also that the Yoruba race remains the only race that has one of the most beautiful languages and histories in the world.

“Yoruba can re-establish the finest moments in its history, rise to the challenges and explore the beauty of our language, culture and tradition to achieve the positive potential of the race.

“The Yoruba history is very rich, our language remains the most potent tool that has kept us far above other races. Our culture, tradition and heritage are next to none, but even at that, there is an urgent need for us as promoters of Yoruba culture and tradition to step up the values and champion the cause for the sustenance and rejuvenation of those rich language, culture, tradition, history and values.”

Adams, however, applauded the efforts of the Yoruba Studies Association of Nigeria(YOSAN) for spreading the gospel of cultural rejuvenation, stating that the roles of Yoruba language lecturers, and intellectuals in promoting the language cannot be over emphasized.

“Part of the roles of all Yoruba language advocates, educationists professors and erudite scholars gathered here today is to promote the language. What the organisers of today’s event have achieved with the event is majorly the ability to re-establish the rich contents in our language and culture and also rekindle our hope in the future that Yoruba language will never go into extinction. And we need to support them in sustaining this for future generations.”

The Guest Lecturer, Prof Tayo Adesina, who spoke on the topic: ‘Yoruba Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow,’ referred to the late Samuel Johnson, who described Yoruba as a people that speak common and related languages.

He said from the historical perspective of the past, Yoruba race have the potential to drive the contemporary problems of today, adding that Yoruba are a blessed race with futuristic leader like the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who for a very long time had a vision of true Yoruba nation.

“Yoruba had for a very long time carved a niche for the race, especially, on food security, medicine, arts and culture. Our effort to seek knowledge of contemporary civilization is a method of human progress.

“This knowledge requires great energy and knowledge. He said the Yoruba can reclaim the lost glory only if the race can go back to our roots and retrace our steps in advancing the cause of our race.”

Earlier in his address, President of the Association, Prof.Duro Adeleke said the association was established about 50 years ago to address the deficit in the use of Yoruba Language, adding that the gathering would come up with a positive policy programmes that that will help in advancing the cause of the Yoruba language across the world.

Also, Professor Bisi Ogunsina, in his remarks, said the Yoruba have succeeded in being the first in every aspect, saying the glory celebrated today is as a result of the legendary success made by prominent Yoruba sons and daughters in arts, education, health, science and law.