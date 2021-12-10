Vibrators, Dildos, others: Their place in great sex, how to get, use them, by Tiwa Says

Sex toys are fast becoming a fad in Nigeria and I think it’s one that has come to stay.

Though sex is still a taboo topic in Nigeria, the awareness and market for sex toys is gradually unfolding nationwide.

Sex toys have proven to be an exciting addition to bedroom activities, whether it is solo sex or couple sex.

They are not only fun to use. Sex toys add a spark of variety to one’s sex life and can actually help boost the urge for sex.

Enough of the old school sex. It’s time to explore and broaden your sexual horizons. We all have unique sexual preferences, but it’s only by exploring that you find your fit.

Here are a list of toys that could inspire you”

Vibrators: these objects vibrate to stimulate your genitals and other erogenous parts of the body. They come in different shapes, sizes and colours. Some are for specific areas outside the body, while others go inside the vagina or anus. They’re usually battery operated and have a control for speed.

Dildo: These can look very much like the real deal at first glance. They specifically go inside the vagina, anus or mouth. They also come in different sizes, shapes, colours and are mostly shaped like a penis. Some are slightly curved to help stimulate the G-spot.

Anal toys: These are made to stimulate the anus. They are usually called butt plugs. It also includes anal beads, prostate massagers and dildos. Lubrication is needed for anal toys. Proper care should also be taken when using sex toys for the anus so it doesn’t go all the way in.

Penis rings: Also called cock rings, they go around your scrotum and penis. It helps to increase sensation, makes your erection harder and last longer. Cock rings also help to stimulate the clitoris.

Strapons: They are designed so that one partner can wear the toy and experience a sensation of fullness while also thrusting into a partner. It should be worn with a harness.

Penis sleeves: These are soft tubes that you put your penis into for masturbatory purposes. Some have vibration and suction and come in different sizes and shapes. They have different textures on the inside for more sensation.

Clit suction toy: These are very different from vibrators. It uses air pressure to create a gentle sucking. People who like oral sex will love this toy.

G-spot toys: Thanks to their slight curve, this toy makes it easy to apply firm pressure to the G-spot. They are great starter toys because they can be used both internally and externally, for the A-spot and G-spot.

Whatever your choice, be careful and play safe.

Go and explore and thank me later.

Just in case you would like to get one or more toys and don’t know how, send me an email: [email protected]

#tiwa_says.